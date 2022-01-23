Martha Jane Pool Different
HUTTO — Graveside services for Martha Pool Different, 81, previously of Chandler, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Strong Cemetery in Henderson with Pastor Richard Prather officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Different passed away on January 18, 2022, in Austin.
Martha Jane (Pierce) Pool Different was born July 10, 1940, in Longview, the daughter of Herbert Eugene Pierce and Jewel Lorraine (Woodall) Pierce. She graduated from Longview High School and attended Kilgore Junior College where she performed with the Ranger Band on saxophone- twice performing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Martha married Jerry Monroe Pool and they lived in LaMarque, Texas for 36 years where they raised their three children- Melissa, Mike, and Pamala. During this time, she enjoyed working as a realtor, interior decorator, and with the administration at the College of the Mainland. After Jerry passed away, she moved to Lake Palestine with her second husband, Roy Weldon Different, where they spent 18 years. She worked at the Lake Palestine United Methodist Church part-time while enjoying her retirement. In recent years, she lived in Hutto to be near two of her children and grandchildren. Martha spent much of her time gardening, traveling, and enjoying large family gatherings. Martha was loved by many, but no more than her family. She would be the first to suggest dominos or card games around the table with as many as possible gathered around. Martha will be remembered as extremely caring and thoughtful- a woman who went above and beyond to help others. Her remarkable legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister will live on forever in those that love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Pool, Roy Different, and brothers, Herbert Pierce, Jr. and George Pierce.
Survivors include children, Melissa Currid of Katy, Mike Pool and wife Amy of Leander, Pamala Compean and husband Jeff of Round Rock; step-daughters, Cindy Different of Texas City, Tracy Proctor of Texas City; sisters, Kathleen Sprague of Poway, California, Sandra Pierce of Gilmer; grandchildren, Misty White and husband Brad of Katy, Clayton Kimbrough and wife Christina of Chesapeake, Virginia, Adam Compean of Pflugerville, Ashley Athanas and husband Thomas of Austin, Alexis Kale and husband Zach Randolph of Austin, Macy Pool of Leander, Elijah Pool of Leander, Justin Currid of Houston, Haley Proctor of Texas City, Dylon Proctor of Texas City; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
