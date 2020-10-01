Martha Jean Hill Moore

Martha graduated from Mount Vernon High School and attended East Texas State, now Texas A&M, Commerce. In high school, Martha met and dated the love of her life, Dewey Moore. They were married in Mount Vernon, Texas in 1948. They moved to Hughes Springs in 1954 when Dewey acquired a majority interest in the Ford Dealership in Hughes Springs where she has been a resident for the past 66 years. For many years Martha worked as secretary and bookkeeper for Moore & Harmon Ford Motor Co. and later transitioned to Dewey Moore Ford. She was active in the community serving as a member within several of the local clubs, served as Sunday school teacher and managed to find time to be a part of the Sweet Adelines choir for many years. Upon retirement, Martha’s zeal for life was exhibited when she enrolled at NTCC to continue her desire to learn new things she had always wanted to learn such as Spanish and how to play the guitar. Her greatest passion, by far, was her desire to study and know God’s Word. Martha was an active member and leader in Bible Study Fellowship for more than 10 years. She was a wonderful, loving Christian friend, wife and mother.
Martha is survived by her loving children; Dewey M. “Rusty” Moore, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Dallas; three daughters, Angie Moore Freeman and her husband Jim of Del Norte, Colorado, Melinda Moore Kaufman and her husband Marc of Allen, Texas, and Amy Moore Nelson and her husband Rick of Hughes Springs. Grandchildren include, Heather Moore Russo of Naperville, IL, Luke Alsobrook of Kansas City, Leah Kaufman Gomez of McKinney, TX, Jordan Kaufman of Allen, TX, Lauren Kaufman Tillett of Howe, TX, Logan Nelson of Hughes Springs, and Peyton Nelson of Hughes Springs. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and a brother-in-law, Dale E. Moore of Lake Whitney, Texas. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, two sisters and a brother, a grandson, Jared Malone Alsobrook and her husband for almost 70 years, Dewey M. Moore.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Martha’s life is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church in Hughes Springs with a graveside service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 12 miles North of Mount Vernon on Hwy 37, and 3 miles west of Hagansport on Hwy 71. Rusty Moore will officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives Friday October 2 from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
Pall Bearers are grandsons and grandsons-in-law; Adam Russo, Luke Alsobrook, Jordan Kaufman, Richard Gomez, Nathan Tillett, and Dakota Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha’s memory to: Samaritan’s Purse; or, to Allen Special Olympics Delegation, Allen, Texas.
The family offers its sincere thanks and gratitude to the caregivers: Margaret Cato, Eula Royal, Lou Linwood, Jo Ann Evans, Alma Linwood and Donna Linwood. A special thank you to the nurses with Traditions Hospice, Heather Croley-RN and Leslie Boswell-RN, as well the other caregivers with Traditions who provided Martha with loving compassionate care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.