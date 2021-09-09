Martha Jean McMillan
LONGVIEW — Services for Marth Jean McMillan, 74, of Longview, are scheduled for 2PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home Chapel in Diana. Martha passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home.
Martha was born April 18, 1947 in Pitkin, Louisiana to James and LaRue (Doyle) McMillan. Martha graduated from Pitkin High School, where she was an All-State Basketball Player. She was retired from the Spring Hill ISD where she worked as a cafeteria worker for 22 years. She is survived by son, John McMillan and wife Penny, David McMillan and wife Andrea, daughter, Michelle Taft and husband Stephen grandchildren; Evan McMillan, Eric McMillan, Nic Coynor, Sarah Coynor, Joshua Thomas, Nathan Taft, Emily Taft, Donavan McMillan, Paisley McMillan, Piper McMillan, great grandchildren; Skylar, Cutter, Caden, Ryder, Levi, Kenadi, Corbin, Zoey, Cooper and numerous siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John McMillan and numerous siblings. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
