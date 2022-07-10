Martha Joan Nutter
LONGVIEW — Services for Martha Joan Nutter, age 88, of Longview, are scheduled for Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Martha was born January 18, 1934 in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was one of two children born to the marriage of Steta Webb and Eula Marie Brammett Frisby.
Martha was a loving, devoted and amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She married the love of her life, Warren, on December 22, 1951 and spent almost 65 years together. She loved reading, fishing, playing card games, working crossword puzzles and watching movies. Martha spent most of her life working in the oil and gas industry and retired as an administrative assistant for EOG Resources.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Warren and her only grandsons Steven Franklin Logan and George Warren Jordan.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Marie Jordan of Longview; brother, Carey and sister-in-law Susie Frisby of Frisco and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St., Carthage, Texas 75633.
Martha was a loving, devoted and amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She married the love of her life, Warren, on December 22, 1951 and spent almost 65 years together. She loved reading, fishing, playing card games, working crossword puzzles and watching movies. Martha spent most of her life working in the oil and gas industry and retired as an administrative assistant for EOG Resources.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Warren and her only grandsons Steven Franklin Logan and George Warren Jordan.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Marie Jordan of Longview; brother, Carey and sister-in-law Susie Frisby of Frisco and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Sammy Brown Library, 319 S. Market St., Carthage, Texas 75633.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.