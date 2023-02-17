Martha Joseph
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Martha Virginia Joseph passed away at her home February 14, 2023. She was born June 26, 1936, to parents Willie and Fritz Pearce. She grew up on a farm just north of Longview and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1954. After graduation she attended Kilgore College. Soon after college while working for Mr. F. R. Jackson, she met the love of her life, George Joseph. They married on November 29, 1957, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview and were faithful members ever since. George and Martha had two children, Amelia Ann Joseph and George Eric Joseph. Their marriage lasted over 63 years until George’s death August 2, 2021.
Martha’s legacy will be the kind, sweet, loving, caring demeanor she showed to everyone. Nothing motivated her more than to do for others, especially anyone suffering or in need. Whether it was a meal, a note, or a word of encouragement, she was ready to serve. She truly had a servant’s heart. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A true role model in all aspects of life.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Joseph, daughter Amye Joseph, parents Willie and Fritz Pearce and brothers Jimmy and Bill Wheeler.
She is survived by her son Eric (Shelly) Joseph, grandchildren Sydney (Collin) Brown, Sadie Joseph, Aaron Joseph and great-grandchildren Peyton and Mason Brown and her sister Pat Pool.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thursday, February 16th at Rader Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Friday February 17th at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or the Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 3123 W. Marshall Ave, Longview, Texas 75602.
