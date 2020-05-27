Martha Lansdale

Martha was born to Reese and Sybil (McCleland) Epperson on January 25, 1923 in Shreveport, Louisiana; however, she spent the remainder of her life in Gilmer. She married Billy Joe Lansdale in 1954, and raised two children, Robert (Bob) Eugene Lansdale and Claudia Lee (Lansdale) Darnell. She was a graduate of Gilmer High School in 1940 and became the first employee of Etex Telephone Co-op in 1954 where she was their bookkeeper until her retirement in 1993. After retirement she volunteered for the Library’s Literacy Program, teaching English to Hispanic students and preparing them to obtain a GED.
She has been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer since early childhood and was a member of both Mensa and Intertel societies for intellectually gifted individuals.
Martha was the kindest, most positive person most people have ever met and could rarely be seen without a smile on her face. She was a great cook and often fed many people who may or may not have been expected, ranging from family, friends, her children’s friends, her grandchildren’s friends or even complete strangers. She has a tremendous impact and was loved by many. Martha was an artist whose paintings and creations of all kings filled her home and reflected her joy.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lee Baird and her husband, Jack “Spot” Baird; her only brother, Robert (Bob) Apperson and his wife, Ahleen of Winter Haven, Florida; and her great-nephew, Luke Baird; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Bob Lansdale and his wife, Sue McCurry Lansdale, and Claudia Darnell of Gilmer; her grandchildren, Christopher M. Darnell and his wife Jennifer of Arlington, Adam Darnell, Devin W. Darnell and his wife Allison of Dallas, Lacy (Lansdale) Lewis and her husband Jeff; great-grandchildren, Gillian Martha Darnell, Cameron Gouak, Mason Manning, Landon Manning, Noah Christopher Darnell, Braden Lansdale, Malians Lee Darnell, Briggs Wayne Darnell; many relatives and friends whom she cared for deeply and who will cherish her memory.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Traditions Health, Jackie Baird, Patti Harris, Brenda Kavanaugh and Lou Davis for their loving care during Martha’s illness. To honor Martha’s memory, her family requests that you make donations to your church, the charity of your choice, or the Upshur County Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.