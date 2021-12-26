Martha Lynn Middleton Payne
TATUM — Martha Lynn Middleton Payne was born in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana on July 11, 1933. She passed away suddenly at home on December 24, 2021.
She grew up a happy child who participated in rodeo and softball. In high school, she was known for such stunts as talking her way out of choir to have more time for softball practice. She graduated from Northwestern University in Louisiana with a degree in medical technology, taking time along the way to help her softball team win a state championship.
After college, she worked at Willis-Knighton and Shriner’s in Shreveport and Good Shepherd in Longview. She married the love of her life, Bill C. Payne, in 1962. Her son Don was born in 1964 and daughter Vilia in 1967. Martha was a devoted member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church and was well known for her welcoming attitude and sense of humor. She never met a stranger.
Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill C. Payne, her parents Josie and George “Sug” Middleton, and her nephew Chad Bryan. She is survived by her son Don Payne and his wife Sherrie of Norfolk, Virginia, and their children Connor, Logan, and Madison; her daughter Vilia of Tatum and her children George and Wyatt; her brother Marcus and his wife Bobbie of Texarkana; her sister Sandra and her husband Bill of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana; and her nephews Michael, Hamp, Brett, and Josh and their families.
Funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM. A period of fellowship and visitation will be held the hour prior to the funeral service at the Funeral Home. Martha will be laid to rest at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill Louisiana following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
