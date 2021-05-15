Martha Mae Dix
LONGVIEW — Martha Mae Dix, age 83, of Longview, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born February 6, 1938 in Devon, Kansas to Raymond and Lucinda Griffith. Martha married the love of her life, Ferdinand Dix, in September 1964 and they were married 56 years before her passing. Martha was a proud, supportive military wife, a loving mother to four children, grandmother to her grandchildren and a proud decedent of William Bradford. Martha was a member of the “Women of the Moose”, active in Genealogy and loved card games particularly “Trivial Pursuit” and “Mississippi Marbles”. Martha had a big heart and she loved her family above all. She is survived by her husband; Ferdinand Dix, 4 children; Lucinda Dix, Charles Dix, Marilyn Spunar (Chris) and Doug Dix (Rachel). Grandchildren; Nick Spunar, Abby Spunar, Brittany Dix, Brandon Dix and Lauren Dix. Great- Grandchild; Jaxson Dix. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lucinda Griffith. Funeral services will be May 15, 2021 at 10 AM in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 W. Harrison Rd. Longview, Texas.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.