Martha Mae Dix
LONGVIEW — Martha Mae Dix, age 83, of Longview, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Erma was born February 6, 1938 in Devon, Kansas to Raymond and Lucinda Griffith. Martha married the love of her life, Ferdinand Dix, in September 1964 and they were married 56 years before her passing. Martha was a proud, supportive military wife, a loving mother to four children, grandmother to her grandchildren and a proud decedent of William Bradford. Martha was a member of the “Women of the Moose”, active in Genealogy and loved card games , particularly “Trivial Pursuit” and “Mississippi Marbles”. Martha had a big heart and she loved her family above all.
She is survived by her husband; Ferdinand Dix, 4 children; Lucinda Dix, Charles Dix, Marilyn Spunar (Chris) and Doug Dix (Rachel). Grandchildren; Nick Spunar, Abby Spunar, Brittany Dix, Brandon Dix and Lauren Dix. Great- Grandchild; Jaxson Dix. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lucinda Griffith. A time of visitation will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be May 15, 2021 at 10 AM in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 West Harrison Rd. Longview, TX.
