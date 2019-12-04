Martha Ruth Rice
Martha Ruth Rice
KILGORE, TEXAS — Martha Ruth Rice was born on January 2, 1928 to Sanford Lorenzo Cundiff & Mosey Lee Duncan Cundiff in Homer, LA, the youngest of 4 children. The farnily moved to Kilgore, TX where she grew up and graduated from Kilgore High. She was married to Lee Oran Peyton in 1945 and started the:r family of two sons, Lee and Virgil.
Ruth was a tireless, hard worker at everything she did. Her working career included Young Ford, Kilgore Federal, Gregg Appraisal then many years as a caregiver, where she found her passion.
Family includes beloved sons, Lee Peyton & wife Molly, Virgil Peyton & wife Pat. Later married J A “Bud” Beaty and acquired 4 stepchildren, Les, Cindy, Belinda and Raymond which grew her family. She was married
again following Bud’s death to Harold Rice and family grew even bigger when beloved stepdaughter Carrie Fisher, came in our lives. She also had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great children, nieces and nephews that made her life complete along with special friends DAllen Miller and Diane Lyle.
She loved her church, Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore where donations can be made to their youth fund or to St. Judes.
Services for Martha Ruth Rice will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore with Revs. Paul Morrow and Earl Buddy Duggins officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:30 pm Wednesday evening on 12-4-2019. Ruth passed away on December 1, 2019.

