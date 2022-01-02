Martha West Cargill
DALLAS — Martha West Cargill passed away peacefully at her home in Dallas, Texas, on December 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Roswell New Mexico and married her high school sweetheart, Max W. Coll II in 1952. They were blessed with three children. During their college years they lived in Columbia, Missouri. Max’s army career led them from Fort Knox, Kentucky to Frankfort, Germany, where they lived with their two young daughters. When they returned to the United States, they moved to El Paso, Texas and then Farmington, New Mexico where their son, Max III was born. They moved back to Roswell to raise their children and were married for seventeen years. Martha worked at Thiokol in an education and training program, through the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She also worked as a volunteer in an after-school program for mentally and physically disabled children. Martha married Frank West in 1974, and they blended their families. They divided their time between their homes in Dallas, London, New York City and Taos New Mexico. Sadly, Frank passed away in 1996. Martha married Robert Cargill in 2001 and they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past August. Martha was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and served on the Altar Guild and Wedding Guild. She continued her volunteer work, at Genesis Shelter in downtown Dallas, cooking and serving food. She served as Treasurer and President of Dallas Geological & Geophysical Auxiliary. Martha will once again be reunited with her precious daughter, Kristi, who tragically passed away in 1991. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Cargill, daughters Melanie Coll DeTemple and Sara West Bellamy, sons Max Coll III, John A. West, granddaughters, Annie DeTemple, Katie DeTemple, Kelly Coppin, Amy Stuart, Lindsay West, Ashley Mabry and three great-grandchildren.
She was deeply loved by all who knew her.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00PM
St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
8011 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX 75225
The family wishes memorial contributions be sent to:
Assurance Home, Inc
1000 E 18th St.
Roswell, NM 88201
