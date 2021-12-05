Martin Luther Palmer, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Martin Luther Palmer, Jr. passed away November 21, 2021 after a brief illness at the age of 81. The family will hold a private memorial service December 11, 2021 to celebrate his life.....it will be a party.
Martin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madonna and grandson Samuel Kinsel. He was father to Debra Kinsel (spouse George), Diana Hallonquist (spouse Terry), Duane Palmer (spouse Bre), Dean Palmer, David Palmer (spouse Cara); grandfather to Matthew Kinsel (spouse Kiersten), Jeremy Hallonquist (spouse Shay), James and Julianne Palmer, Brice and Brooke Palmer; great-grandfather to Mya Kinsel, Justice and Addison Palmer, and also survived by sister Pat Fisher.
He loved his wife Madonna of 50 years and his heart was broken when she died. Martin was also very proud of his children, grandkids and great grandkids. He wasn’t one for bragging or making a fuss but he has a chest full of news-paper clippings, pictures and precious memories. Our dad was also a long-time Inspector-Welder in Longview with a passion for training horses, wood craft, gun-smithing, old Westerns and was an avid reader.
We all have special memories, inside jokes and verses we will always remember. One last time from Debra, Diana, Dean and David - Love your G&L Dad; Duane - “He was a good man with a horse” from Monty Walsh. So long Dad, we will see you again.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- Jury finds Longview man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting death
- Harrison County sheriff on ‘tragic’ hunting accident: ‘I hope we never see another one like it’
- Testimony begins in trial of man accused in 2018 Longview murder
- 11-year-old Hallsville ISD student killed in hunting accident
- Second suspect in 2018 Longview shooting death pleads guilty, gets 20-year prison sentence
- Downtown Longview streets to close Thursday evening ahead of Christmas parade
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Abbott: Success of Texas businesses benefits all Texans
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.