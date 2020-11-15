Martin White
GILMER — Graveside service for Mr. Martin White, 70, of Gilmer, will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer with Bro. Mike Kessler and Rev. Devin White officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Mr. White passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Longview. Martin was born April 10, 1950 in Kilgore to the late Earl and Mattie Buster White. He worked as a production supervisor for Baker-Hughes for forty years and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Gilmer. Martin also worked countless hours serving families at Croley Funeral Home. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim White of Gilmer; daughter, Valerie Nicole Duraso and husband, Tommy of Big Sandy; son, Devin Paul White and wife, Britney of Flower Mound; brother, Mike White and wife, Debbie of Big Sandy; step sisters, Penny and LaCitia Attaway; step brothers, Phillip Attaway and Stephen Attaway and wife, Rhonda; Mother-in-law, JoAnn Bullard; grandchildren, Dakota and Presley Duraso and Lily and Jameson White; as well as several nieces and nephews. Martin is preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers for the service are Tim Marshall, Jimmy Bedard, Phil Fowler, Mike White, Alex White, and Dakota Duraso. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Gilmer, 304 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644. The family has requested that mask by worn to the service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregg County among those with 'substantial' community spread of COVID-19
- East Texas Trump supporters rally in Longview, demand 'fair' election
- Family believes body found in Lake O' the Pines is missing Kentucky man
- Longview ISD says no to second Trump rally on high school property
- Longtime Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite remembered for service to community
- Longview woman pleads guilty to sex abuse of child, sentenced to 30 years
- Body found at Lake O' the Pines believed to be missing Kentucky man
- New downtown Longview apartments Heritage Tower close to leasing
- ET Football: Lobos' game with Sherman canceled due to COVID-19
- Police ID teen killed in Marshall crash
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.