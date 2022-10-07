Marty Pliler
LONGVIEW — Marty Dee Pliler (54) of Longview, Texas passed away on September 28, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1968 in Longview, Texas. Marty was a graduate of Pine Tree High School where he enjoyed years of playing football, his favorite sport. In addition to football, he loved riding motorcycles and spending weekends at the beach with his wife and best friend of twenty years, Kelly Pliler. Marty is survived by his wife, Kelly; step-daughters, Lindsey Marshall and Lesley Moser; five grand-daughters; mother, Eloise Pliler; father, Delmer Pliler and wife Patsy; brother, Glenn Pliler and wife Barbie; niece, Chloe Pliler; step-brother Jay Earnhardt and wife Cheri, and their children Collin, Brady, and Karly; lifelong family friend Lynda Matthews, and numerous other family friends. Marty thrived on making everyone around him laugh, and memories of him will live on with those who were blessed to know and love him. A memorial service will be set for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in Marty’s name.
