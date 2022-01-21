Marvin Swanson
KILGORE — Graveside services for Mr. Marvin Swanson, 81, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Danville Cemetery with Reverend Lynn Story officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Marvin Swanson was born November 1940 in Kilgore, TX, and passed away from this life on January 19, 2022, resting peacefully at his home. He lived most of his life in Kilgore.
He was a kind and gentle man who always put others’ needs ahead of his own. He lived a simple but enjoyable life with his devoted wife of forty-seven years. He retired from the city of Kilgore after faithfully serving the community for sixteen years upon his retirement in 2002.
Marvin is survived by five children, daughter, Deborah Garcia, son, Michel Swanson, daughter, Marilyn and David King, son, Mark and Valeri Swanson, son, Matthew Swanson. His fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer, Autumn, Jarred, Sean, Seth, Jeremy, Tristan, Anthony, Ariel, Austin, Aden, London, Vince. Eleven great-grandchildren, Emma, Landon, Caden, Sadie, Tanner, Keleigh, Koby, Van Emory, Kaden, Isac, Trent, and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Monteray Swanson, father, Frank Swanson, mother, Ann Swanson, brother, William “Bobby” Swanson, daughter-in-law, Betty Swanson.
HIS LOVE WAS ETERNAL
