Mary Adele Oden
KILGORE, TEXAS — Mary Adele Oden was a long-time resident of Kilgore, Tx. and a retired Science Teacher at Kilgore schools.
She was born February 7, 1940 to the late Earnest and Yvonne Stoufflet Eaves in Houma, La. She grew up in Greenwood, La. Her family owned a dairy farm and helping her Dad on the farm, gave her a love for Science. She attended Louisiana Tech University where she chose a career in the medical field. She was a Medical Technician for 22 years. Later, she attended UT of Tyler where she obtained a B.S. in Biology, then she obtained her Graduate Degree from SFA in Physics and Biology. She later taught school for 24 years in Kilgore, Texas. She was married to Donnie Oden, a Coach at Kilgore schools for 35 years. They were married for 44 years before cancer took his life. Together, they raised two children. A highlight of her life is when she and her daughter traveled to Europe twice. Ms. Oden loved her visits there. They rented a car and would also travel by train visiting various cities and seeing the sights. Ms. Oden enjoyed exploring the castles, icebergs and the caves in Switzerland. Her most poignant memory there was visiting the home that Albert Einstein grew up in. Mary also enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. She served as a director of Crossroads Water System for over 30 years and loved her church and teaching the Ladies Sunday School Class. Mary was a Hospice Volunteer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Earnest Eaves. Her parents and her husband, Don Oden.
She is survived by her daughter, Vonn Oden of Odessa, Texas and son, Matt Oden and wife Carla of Kilgore; grandchildren: Ryan Oden and his wife Kalyn of Hallsville and granddaughter, Madison Oden of Kilgore; one great grandson, Cole Oden. Mary is also survived by four nephews and three nieces: along with special niece, Teri Tarvin and her husband David. Mary is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Toby Monday of Kilgore, Sandra Oden of DeBerry, Texas and Sue Eaves of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Graveside services for Mary Adele Oden, 83 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in De Berry, Texas with Rev. Jerry Carroll officiating under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Thursday evening at the funeral home. She passed away On Monday, August 21st, 2023 in Kilgore, Tx. with her son by her side.
