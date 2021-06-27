Mary Alice Allen
GLADEWATER — Mary Alice was born in Oppelo, Arkansas to Ersle W. and Vena Blane (McElroy) Standridge on May 30th, 1924. In 1932, at the height of the East Texas oil boom, she moved to Gladewater with her mother and her stepfather, Earl Thomas. She graduated from Gladewater schools where she made many lifelong friends. Her dearest friend, Madelyn Alford, introduced Mary Alice to her future husband when they were only thirteen years old. He told her back then that he would marry her someday. On August 18’h, 1942, she married William Edwin Allen at the original Assembly of God building where her memorial will be held. The young couple enjoyed not only hunting, fishing, and frog-gigging together, but also dinner parties and social events. William and Mary Alice were blessed with three children: William David, Rosemary, and Thomas Andrew “Drew.” She was widowed far too soon in life when her beloved husband passed away in 1965.
A naturally gifted vocalist and musician, she sang and played instruments for the church throughout her life. She lived her life to the fullest: creating layout ads for Riff’s, featuring Capezio shoes, designing clothes for Nardis of Dallas, designing homes for her homebuilder husband, William, and customizing home design plans for other builders as well. She also designed the current Assembly of God Church. In her lifetime, she had songs under contract, had children’s stories published, and earned an Associate’s degree in Horticulture in her fifties. She was fascinated by the arts and was always attempting new creative facets, including concrete and metal sculptures, ceramic painting, oil painting, and stained glass. She was instrumental in the relocation of the Jacobs Institute to Gladewater, as well as being a generous benefactor to many Christian and charitable organizations. She spent many years keeping her grandchildren and encouraging in them a love of the Lord and both aesthetic and performing arts. In her later years, she was consumed with getting the word out about Jesus, through placement of her JESUS yard signs throughout East Texas, an endeavor that was featured by local news media.
Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sons, David and Drew, as well as her grandson, Kevin, grandson-in-law, Brent, and great-great-granddaughter, Kennedi Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Thomas, and husband, Galen Thomas, and daughter-in-law, Jan Allen Vestal; and grandchildren Christian Allen, whom she lovingly raised, and wife Kathlene; Kimberly Lambeth and husband Robert, Nicole Young, Blane Linder and husband John, Rosemond Cates and husband Eric, Kelley Sullins and husband Scott, and Drew Allen; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and dear friend, Madelyn Powers Alford. Special thanks to Dr. John Wolcott for his friendship and tender care over the years. Thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice and to Pine Tree Lodge for their kind care; and especially to her caretaker, Amanda, who sang “I’ll Fly Away” as she passed peacefully to her eternal home in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021. Services will be held at Clarksville City Assembly of God Church on Thursday, July 1st, at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Laney Pearson officiating. Visitation immediately following.
