Mary Alice Derry
LONGVIEW — Mary Alice (Larson) Derry of Longview died February 9, 2022. She was born November 1, 1933, graduated Longview High School in 1950 and Kilgore Jr. College in 1952 and was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Myrle (Erickson) Larson, brothers Berneil Larson and Arlan Larson, and sister Hazel Graham. She was a homemaker and dental assistant for Dr. Jim Carter for many years. Mrs. Derry enjoyed many years in the quilters group at First Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Bryce (Joe) Derry; daughter Allison Derry; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved boxer dog Gracie May. Visitation will be Sunday, February 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at First Lutheran Church of Longview with Pastor Jeffrey Borgwardt officiating followed by interment at Rosewood Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
