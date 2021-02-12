Mary Alice Rue
NAPLES, FL — Mary Alice Rue, age 92, of Bentley Village Naples FL, left to be with God and her husband on Jan 29, 2021. Mary Alice was born in Trenton, NJ on May 31, 1928. She was the eldest daughter of Milton Holmes Probasco and Margaret Slinghoff Probasco. She attended Ursinus College of PA studying Physical Education. In 1949 she married Charles L. Rue Jr. in Allentown, NJ.
Charles and Mary Alice settled and raised their family in Dutch Neck, NJ. She was a key support to Charles as he grew Charles E. Rue & Son Insurance later becoming Rue Insurance in Hamilton Township, NJ.
Summers were spent at Manasquan, NJ walking the sand in search of sea glass and later shelling at Marco Island, FL. After retirement in 1985, Charles & Mary Alice made their home in Marco Island, FL then moved to Bentley Village in 2001. Mary Alice enjoyed collecting Hummel figurines, seashells and sea glass, playing golf, tennis and bridge. She volunteered at the churches in Marco Island and Naples, the White Elephant of Bentley Village and the Art League of Marco Island.
She is survived by son Charles M. Rue and wife Nancy of TX, daughter Patricia Rue Dillman of PA, grandchildren Charles S. Rue and wife Katy, Anna Huntsinger and husband Casey, great-grandchildren Mason Huntsinger, C. Morgan Rue and Alice Lucille Huntsinger, all of TX, sister Nancy Reeder of FL and brother-in-law William M. Rue and wife Joan of NJ. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband and son-in-law Alvin Dillman. The family wishes to thank the aides of Bentley Home Health for the dedicated compassionate care provided to Mary Alice during the past 4 years. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church of Naples, FL, Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church of Princeton Junction NJ, First Presbyterian Church of Longview, TX or a charity of your choice . Mary Alice and Charles loved to help others and we plan to carry on their great legacy.
