Mary Allison Wilcox
LONGVIEW — Mary was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on October 17, 1982. Mary graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas in 2001 and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University in 2005 where she was a Pi Phi sister. She lost her battle with breast cancer on March 30, 2021.
After graduating college, Mary moved to Dallas, Texas where she began her sales and marketing career with the Dallas Stars Organization. From 2008 to 2010 Mary worked as a preschool teacher at Apple Creek Preschool in Allen and substitute teacher at Frisco ISD. In 2011, Mary started as a Sales Executive with the Dallas Observer where she was a team leader. CBS radio recruited her in May of 2013 as a Marketing and Event Sales Executive. In 2016, Mary went to work to promote the National Fantasy Football Convention as an Executive in Sales and Business Development.
In June of 2018, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mary chose UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and Dr. Barbara Haley lead her fight against this terrible disease. Mary being a very positive person always believed she would beat breast cancer. On March 12, 2019, Mary was declared cancer-free and was finally able to ring the cancer bell. This was a tremendous success and a great achievement for Mary after a very difficult battle, including radiation, chemotherapy, and a double mastectomy. Mary always made the best of her treatment and dressed up in costumes every week for chemotherapy - even skating into the chemo ward one week. She courageously shared her journey with thousands of friends on Facebook.
Unfortunately, the battle was not won. In February 2020, Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer metastasized to her bones. Mary needed to be closer to family, and therefore, returned to Longview and transferred her chemotherapy and treatment to Texas Oncology Longview. Regardless of the great treatment she received from her experienced doctors and nurses, Mary’s cancer continued to spread throughout her body.
Mary always remained positive regardless of her situation. Her smile remained beaming, and she rarely complained of her condition. She stayed hopeful and prayerful until her last breath. Mary loved her friends and never met a stranger. She absolutely loved music. She loved life and laughed often. If you ever read Mary’s Facebook posts, you realized she was a talented writer. She enjoyed creating photo slideshows for her family that included music and video messages.
Mary is survived by her mother, Diane Sterle Wilcox, her father, Mike Wilcox and wife Candice Wilcox, her brother, Michael and wife Morgan, and the love of her life, her niece, Windsor Wilcox. She is also survived by her aunt and uncles; Susan and Terry Kinney, Mark and Elizabeth Wilcox and Frank Sterle; Cousins Michelle, John, Neja and Nadia Neundorfer, Francine Taylor Davis, Gwen and Mike Martin, Alicia Taylor and Evan and Adam Sterle. As well as her beloved pets, Lola, Sahara, and Sasha.
Mary’s family would like to thank all those who prayed for and supported her. They also want to thank all the caring, experienced doctors and nurses at UT Southwestern Cancer Center, Texas Oncology Longview, Longview Regional Hospital and Heartsway Hospice whose dedication to extend and improve Mary’s life will always be remembered and appreciated by her family.
If Mary were here to speak, we feel sure she would be advising women of all ages to seek mammograms on a regular basis. Early detection can save your life.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Justin Braun will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview, TX at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, April 5, 2021.
There will be a reception to celebrate Mary’s life at the Summit Club in Longview from 3:30 to 6:00 PM following the service at St. Mary’s.
Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, Heartsway Hospice, or a charity of your choice. An online guestbook for Mary can be signed at raderfh.com
