Mary Ann Allen

Mrs. Allen was born on March 1, 1933 in Hillsboro, TX, the youngest of four children. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1950 and went on to attend Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, and later Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, TX, where she earned Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education. In 1955, she married Paul H. Allen, a Cumberland Presbyterian minister, and eagerly began the “job” of being a minister’s wife. She was actively involved in his ministry and considered herself to be a helpmate and encourager, but was so much more. She served as Sunday school teacher, church camp counselor, secretary, resources coordinator, committee organizer, convention delegate, event organizer, historian, as well as janitor, chief cook and bottle washer. After her husband’s death in 1997, she continued her service to the church in numerous capacities and was ordained as an elder in 1999, and Elder Emeritus in 2004.
Mrs. Allen was also a fourth grade teacher at Pine Tree School for twenty-four years. Her sweet, happy, and joyful nature made her a favorite teacher for many of the students passing through her classroom.
Visitation for Mrs. Allen will be held at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd in Longview on Friday evening, August 16 from 6 until 8 pm. Funeral service will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 17 at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill, 3501 Elmira Dr, Longview, TX. 75604.
