Mary Ann Allen
Mary Ann Allen
LONGVIEW — Mary Ann (Middleton) Allen, 86, of Longview, passed away quietly on August 10, 2019, from complications from dementia and other health concerns. She is survived by her only son Paul Michael Allen, her three grandchildren Charles R. “Rusty” Allen, Scott Michael Allen, and Amanda Ann Allen, as well as two great grandchildren, Emily Brianne Allen and Evangeline Reagan Allen. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, William “Bill” Middleton, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Paul H. Allen, her parents, W.G. And Iola Middleton, her brother Frank, and sister Tennie.
Mrs. Allen was born on March 1, 1933 in Hillsboro, TX, the youngest of four children. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1950 and went on to attend Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, and later Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, TX, where she earned Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education. In 1955, she married Paul H. Allen, a Cumberland Presbyterian minister, and eagerly began the “job” of being a minister’s wife. She was actively involved in his ministry and considered herself to be a helpmate and encourager, but was so much more. She served as Sunday school teacher, church camp counselor, secretary, resources coordinator, committee organizer, convention delegate, event organizer, historian, as well as janitor, chief cook and bottle washer. After her husband’s death in 1997, she continued her service to the church in numerous capacities and was ordained as an elder in 1999, and Elder Emeritus in 2004.
Mrs. Allen was also a fourth grade teacher at Pine Tree School for twenty-four years. Her sweet, happy, and joyful nature made her a favorite teacher for many of the students passing through her classroom.
Visitation for Mrs. Allen will be held at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd in Longview on Friday evening, August 16 from 6 until 8 pm. Funeral service will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 17 at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill, 3501 Elmira Dr, Longview, TX. 75604.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.