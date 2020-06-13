Mary Ann Eller
LONGVIEW — Mary Ann Eller, age 77, of Longview, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Mary Ann was born May 19, 1943 to Marvis Flora and Jessie Lee Powell.
Mary Ann married her love, Charles Melton Eller, on July 20, 1985. She enjoyed her job as a telephone operator and a central office clerk for AT&T and worked for 30 years with the company before retiring.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Charles Melton Eller; daughter Donya Ann Christie; daughter Brenda Ridenour (Albert); daughter Becky Sivinski (Mike); son Joe Eller (Teresa); daughter Trish Eller (Camilla); daughter Brandy Ford (Travis); and son Dubby Bryant (Anna); grandchildren Josh Christie, Megan Latham, Bethany Thulin, Caleb Ridenour, Katie Sivinski, Kyle Sivinski, Gina Eller, Marci Eller, Tyler Sands, Taylor Sands, Troy Ford, Adrian Shanks, Erica Bryant, Coltin Bryant, Cody Bryant, Carson Bryant, Nicole Harper, Jessica Thompson and 11 great grandchildren .
Mary Ann was preceded in death by; father Jessie Lee Powell and mother Marvis Flora Powell; sister Earlene Clark.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Eller family
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal 'not going to force issue'
- Petitions target Gregg County's Confederate monument, but some see 'cosmetic fix'
- Harrison County grand jury hands down indictments for child porn, child sex crimes
- Longview police investigate man found dead in shooting
- Few new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Texas as Houston reports surge
- Kilgore man indicted on charge of intoxication assault with vehicle
- Family funding Longview's July Fourth fireworks hopes show provides 'normalcy, joy'
- Raising their voices: Longview protesters aim to fix history of racial injustice
- Gregg, Upshur, TItus counties add COVID-19 cases, but more good news in Harrison County
- Longview police: Man missing since May 7 has been found
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.