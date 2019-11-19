Mary Ann Melton Barton
Mary Ann Melton Barton
LONGVIEW — Mary Ann Barton was born in Jefferson, Texas on May 11, 1935 to Oren and Edna (Breazeale) Melton. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Services for Mary will be at 2:00 in the afternoon, Wednesday November 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Ore City, Texas with Brother James Gray and Brother Mike Murphy officiating. Visitation will be hour prior at 1:00PM, at the church. Services are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
Mary retired from Newsoms grocery where she was a manager. She was very involved in her community having been a member of the PTA, the garden club, a Sunday school teacher and serving Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. She loved flowers and gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, and mother and showed God’s love to everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons; Duaine Barton, Delbert Barton and wife Shan, daughter, Shelia Smith and husband Johnny, brother, Sonny Melton and wife Betty, Beau, Don Crane, grandchildren; Nikki Willett and husband Jake, Kyle Smith and wife Kylie and great grandson, Kolt Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Barton and brother Elwin Melton.
A special thanks to all the nurses and care providers at Summer Meadows Nursing Home, Heartsway Hospice, Heartis Facility and Dr. Slone and his staff.
