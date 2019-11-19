Mary Ann Melton Barton

Mary retired from Newsoms grocery where she was a manager. She was very involved in her community having been a member of the PTA, the garden club, a Sunday school teacher and serving Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. She loved flowers and gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, and mother and showed God’s love to everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons; Duaine Barton, Delbert Barton and wife Shan, daughter, Shelia Smith and husband Johnny, brother, Sonny Melton and wife Betty, Beau, Don Crane, grandchildren; Nikki Willett and husband Jake, Kyle Smith and wife Kylie and great grandson, Kolt Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Barton and brother Elwin Melton.
A special thanks to all the nurses and care providers at Summer Meadows Nursing Home, Heartsway Hospice, Heartis Facility and Dr. Slone and his staff.
