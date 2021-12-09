Mary Ann Nichols
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Mary Ann Tosh Nichols was born August 21, 1937, in Rusk, Texas and died peacefully on December 4, 2021. She was the third of four children born to Leo Waters and Leona Maude “Honey” Fulgham Tosh. She graduated from Rusk High School in 1955 and continued her education at the University of Texas at Austin until 1957. She married in July 1957 and joyfully welcomed the birth of her two sons in 1961 and 1963. She and her family moved to Longview in December 1970. After many years of being a homemaker, she returned to school and graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a degree in business administration with a major in accounting. She began her career as a certified public accountant in 1992 and retired in 2007. Her career was quite rewarding to her, but her most favorite job was always that of being a grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Longview. She was loved by many!
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister-in-law, and her special friend, Rex A. Nichols, Sr.
Beloved survivors include her sons, Rex Alton Nichols, Jr. and wife Kimberly, and Mark Tosh Nichols; grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Pipak and husband Stephen Edward Pipak, Jr., Luke Aaron Nichols and Mitchell Riley Nichols, Hunter Head, Samantha and Shelby Walker, great-grandchildren, Owen Vaughn Pipak and Olivia Valerie Pipak, brother and sister-in-law, William Edward and Sheryl Tosh of Rusk; several nieces and nephews; and her good friend Susan Valerie Watson.
The family will conduct a private celebration in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, Texas 75602, first United Methodist Church, or Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Longview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South Africa
- Stallard: I'm fed up with the perfect people
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church
- PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.