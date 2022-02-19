Mary Ann Stracener
PITTSBURG — Funeral services for Mary Ann Stracener, 78 of Gilmer will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer with Jason Bass officiating, interment to follow at Simpsonville Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Stracener passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Longview. Mary Ann was born November 9, 1943 to the late Harold Stanton and Donna Reeves Taylor in Upshur County and was the owner of Gil-Tex Construction. Mrs. Stracener is survived by her son, Joey Stracener; grandchildren, Adam Stracener and wife Hayley, Steven Marshall, Ashli Moore; and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Stracener; parents; and brother, John William Taylor. Pallbearers for the service are Justin Wallis, Kyle Talley, Blake Talley, Jed Terrell, Barry Smith, and Bradley Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.