Mary Anne Dunn

Mary Anne Dendy Dunn was reunited with the love of her life, husband of 48 years, Charles Raymond “Ray” Dunn, on March 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary Anne was born on July 28, 1934 in Houston, Texas to Thomas Milton Dendy and Martha Ramirez Dendy. She married Ray on October 2, 1955 and together they had 6 children, including a set of twins.
Born a blue-blood Texan, Mary Anne was a 5th generation Texan on her father’s side. She enjoyed genealogy and the search for information about her family, where they came from, and how they got to Texas. In 1982 Mary Anne was accepted into The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, a title earned by lineal descent through nine Republic of Texas ancestors. Her love of Texas history and genealogy were well known and lovingly shared with all who knew her.
Throughout her life, Mary Anne was also active in Catholic Daughters of America, Boy Scouts of America, various Alter Societies and Lady’s Guilds, Daughters of Mother Seton, and Welcome Home Soldier, as well as other Catholic, charity, social, and historical preservation groups.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Mary, brother Thomas Dendy, and sisters Theresa Eubanks, Mary Angelina Bryant, and Rosemary Jones.
Mary Anne leaves behind a large, loving family including children: Stephen Dunn; Cynthia Cowan and husband Roger; Mark Dunn and wife Sylvia; David Dunn and wife Kimberly; Donna Walker and husband Andrew; and grandchildren: Tina Currie and Amanda Dunn; Roger Cowan, Jr., and Curtis Cowan; Austin Dunn and Sarah Dunn; Bailey Dunn, Mary Dunn, and David Michael Dunn, Jr.; Jeffrey Turner, Andrew Turner, and Isabella Haydocy; as well as great-grandchildren: Haley, Hannah, Kaydon, Conner, Avery, and Alyssa; and great-great-granddaughter Kyleigh. Mary Anne is also survived by siblings, Carmen Buck, Dorothy Black, William Dendy, Robert Dendy, and Timothy Dendy, and forty-one nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Matthews Catholic Church with a Rosary beginning at 10 AM and the Mass immediately following. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
