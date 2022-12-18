Mary Audra Walker
HUGHES SPRINGS — Mary Audra Walker, of Hughes Springs Texas passed away at the age of 101 years old on December 6, 2022 after a long and fruitful life.
Mary was born on May 27, 1921 in Naples Texas to parents Henry and Lillie (McDaniel) Moreland.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lester (Jimmy) Walker, Son Alan Ralph Walker, Brothers, and their spouses Robert (Ruby), Albert (Nell), Warren (Murrell), Dan (Jackie), sister Murrell Hampton (Kenneth) and her parents Henry & Lillie Moreland. She is survived by her son Randy Walker (Ida ) of Shreveport LA, daughter Reginia Walker Tuttle (Layne) of Grapevine, TX, and brother Coy Moreland (Sarah) of Omaha, TX.
A celebration of life will be Friday, December 23 at the 1st Baptist Church in Colleyville Texas. Service time will be 12:00 CST and held at 5405 Pleasant Run Rd, Colleyville TX. The service will also have a live stream option for those that cannot attend in person.
