Mary B. Smyser
LONGVIEW — In her 74th year of life, Mary Barron Smyser left this earthly plane to be with our heavenly Father on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Mary was born August 2, 1946 in Houston, Texas. She is the eldest of four children born to the late Hollon and Young Barron.
Mary is the cherished wife of 50 years to Thomas Smyser and adored mother to Matthew Smyser and his wife Claire, and Sarah Tutt and her husband Daniel. She is the treasured grandmother to Eiland Tutt, Layla Tutt, and Heath Smyser and dear sister to Barbra and Vaughn King (late brother-in-law), Lee and Judy (sister-in-law) Barron, and David and Letitia (sister-in-law) Barron. She is also the loved aunt to Robert Lee Barron, Stacy Collier, and Jed Barron.
Mary lived a full life as an amazing wife, mother, and homemaker. She worked in various industries, from a veterinarian’s office, to owning a bookkeeping business, to retiring from Kilgore College after 25 years of service. Mary also earned her associate degree in English from Kilgore College where she was awarded the scholastics “Who’s Who” honor.
Cooking was not her favorite activity, but keeping an immaculate house was an absolute must. She was an avid reader and nearly every evening could be found in her favorite chair reading her favorite book, the Holy Bible. Mary loved animals, but avoided touching them; enjoyed flowers, but could not stand dirt; was a quiet soft-spoken lady, but had an infectious laugh and a quick, if not playful, wit.
Mary’s greatest passion will forever by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and could be heard just about any place she was humming, singing, or listening to music praising our Savior. Mary delighted in her family, but none more than in her grandchildren.
Please join Mary’s family in celebrity her life this Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church located at 2105 E Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75605. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m.
Mary will be laid to rest after the service at 3:30 pm, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery located in Elkhart, Texas.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
