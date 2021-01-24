Mary Barbara “Barb” Braddock
GLADEWATER — Mary Barbara “Barb” Braddock was born January 29, 1969 in Fort Worth, Texas. After living in numerous cities throughout the country, she settled in East Texas in 2019. Barb passed away at the age of 51 on January 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Crawford, father, James Weldon Crawford, brother, Sheldon Burnett (Ray) Spearman, and grandmother, Juanita Crawford.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of seven years, Ted Braddock and her three children, Charly Crawford, Jamie Davis, and Nicolas Davis, all of Gladewater, Texas, as well as a sister, Becky Terrell of Kilgore, and brothers, Jim Crawford of Killeen and Dan Crawford of Lipan. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD.
