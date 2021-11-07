Mary Barnhart
LONGVIEW — Mary Barnhart was born in Washington, Arkansas on June 8, 1939, and passed away at home in Longview, TX on November 4, 2021. She was a graduate of Hope High School in Arkansas in 1957 and married the love of her life, Hugh Barnhart on April 20, 1962.
Mary’s greatest joy in life was the family that Hugh and she created. Her loving spirit and kind heart touched all those that she met, while her caring and genuine concern for others made every person she knew fell wanted and needed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sevier Watson and Jean Durham Watson, her brothers, Bobby and Tory Watson and her sisters, Bonnie Shapley and Judy Watson.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Barnhart, sons Jeff Barnhart and wife Tabatha of Wylie, TX and Steve Barnhart and wife Carla of Longview. Her grandchildren, Michael Barnhart, Ashley McCurdy, Zachary Barnhart, April Barnhart, and Catherine Perry, along with three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Worthey of DeQueen, AR.
A graveside service for Mary will be held on Monday, November 8 at 3 pm at Rosewood Park Mausoleum in Longview. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.