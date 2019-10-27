Mary Belle Peterson
GLADEWATER — Mary Belle Peterson, 89, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Tyler. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born June 3, 1930 in Joaquin, Texas to Charles S. Hickman and Myrtle Blake Hickman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harmon Peterson; sisters, Lillian and Dorothy; and brothers, Charles and Fred.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Peterson (Marta), Tommy Peterson (Jewel Kerr), and Jimmy Peterson (Judy Henderson); grandchildren, David and Christie Peterson, and Mary Peterson; great grandchildren, Keegan and Rowan Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.

