Mary Beth Voda Nichols

Mary was born June 26, 1975 in Houston, Texas to Craig and Jo True Voda. She attended Pine Tree schools, where she met her soulmate, best friend, the love of her life, and husband-to-be Gerald A. Nichols, Jr. She graduated from Spring Hill High School. Being the daughter of an active duty Coast Guard officer, her family lived in many places, including Michigan, New Jersey, Italy and Alaska. Her Dad retired to Longview. After high school, she worked in retail sales and billing in various Longview stores. In 2006, she rekindled her relationship with her high school first love, and married Gerald July 7, 2007. Mary loved genealogy, reading, crafts, and shopping, but her job as a wife and mother were the ones she excelled in and loved the most. Her job was being a stay at home Mom and wife after the birth of her third daughter in 2014, and she took those jobs very seriously realizing that her daughters futures depended on her role as a mom, a foundation of love and the relationship with her husband. The absence of her gentle spirit will always be deeply missed by everyone, but most by her husband and three girls.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, and maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her husband Gerald, daughters Christina Voda and Dakota and Molly Nichols of Burns Flat Dill City, OK, her mother Jo Voda of Spokane, WA., brother Craig Voda, Jr of Elk City, OK., her in-laws Jerry and Junell Nichols of Longview and Edye Nichols of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 8 sisters-in-law including Christine Glasgow, Darlene Nichols, Janine Chope, Ginger Johnson, Stevie Voda, Nikole Wynn, Keri Hayes, and DeAnna Smith, and 6 brothers-in-law Ted Wynn, Tom Glasgow, Morris Johnson, Terry Vallie, Eric Hayes, and Brian Smith. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wealth of friends. Family was very dear and important to her, and she had managed to trace her family roots back to the pre-war era for American Independence and was pursuing membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution at the time of her death. Mary was a beautiful, gracious, loving, and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, niece, aunt and cousin, and a true friend.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to all the professionals at Stephenson Cancer Center of UOMC in Oklahoma City, OK, and the staff that ministered to her in those final days at Great Plains Medical Center. Their understanding, gracious, loving and caring nature made those last few days easier on her family that was by her side.
Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society at cancer.org, Autism Awareness at AutismAwareness.org, or a charity of your choice.
