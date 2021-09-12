Mary Bryan Henderson
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mary Bryan Henderson of Longview will be held at the Coleman Family Cemetery on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM, a visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Sunday, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Mrs. Henderson passed away in the afternoon of September 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born in Harris County on October 11, 1942, to parents Cecil and Hester Bryan. As she gained wisdom, she found enjoyment in traveling around the United States with family but found great amounts of enjoyment in Las Vegas and in the wonder of Colorado. In her later years, Mary would enjoy sharing time with her family in the in-Crime Drama Television shows; time that her grandchildren will continue to cherish.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James D. Henderson; her 3 brothers and 2 sister. Those left to cherish their memories of Mary include her children Chuck Henderson, Steve Henderson; grandchildren Rance, Clay, and Ariana Henderson; great-grandchildren 10; as well as her 2 sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
