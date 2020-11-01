Mary Cole Miller
LONGVIEW — Mary Cole Miller passed away peacefully to be with her Lord in the early morning on October 29, 2020 at the age of 76. She fought a long and valiant fight against cancer and COPD.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Jerry Miller; her two lovely daughters Julie Rigsby Oyen (husband Greg) and Stacy Conner (husband Eric), and two sons, Brian Miller (wife Angela) and Aaron Miller. She is also survived by granddaughters Marissa Conner, Lily Oyen, Violet Oyen, Cora Miller, and Sasha Conner; grandsons Trevor Conner, Lucas Oyen and Leo Conner. Special thanks to friends and to the members of Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving support during Mary’s last days.
Mary spent her entire life in the Longview area, graduating from LHS in 1962 and attending Baylor University. She was full of life, compassionate, strong willed and knew how to have fun, but she “never got to see Willie.” She loved to dance, see birds feeding in the backyard, work outside in her gardens, play games and spend time with her family. She saw the positive in life and in people; her strength was an inspiration to those that knew her. Mary loved to decorate, especially for the holidays. She did not believe in being bored.
Mary’s church family was Winterfield United Methodist Church where Mary served for many years. Mary walked with God’s Spirit.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 3 at 2pm at Winterfield UMC, Anchor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
