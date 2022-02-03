Mary E. Graham
ORE CITY — Mary E. Graham, 89, of Ore City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Mary was born in Carrollton on February 4, 1932 to the late Raymond and Mary Lois (Brake) Jones. She married the late James Graham in 1949 & together they adopted their three beloved children. She was a tireless worker throughout her life, owning and operating a ceramic & gift shop, and along with her husband, a service station. In addition, Mary worked at a hardware store, through 3 different owners. She is a former Ore City Councilman, and a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Ore City. She enjoyed traveling to Branson & Pigeon Forge & playing 42 with family and friends. In her later years, she loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, and accompanying her son Mike, wherever his work carried him and was a regular fixture at the Longview Bridge Center. Her sweet, gentle spirit and friendly smile will be truly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 64 years, James Graham in 2013; her daughter, Lisa Graham White in 2019.
She leaves behind her sons, Mike Graham of Ore City, Larry Graham of Diana; grandchildren, Dustin White of Diana, Markie White of Ore City; her great-grandchildren, Aurie Loera, and Thomas Graham Davis & a sister-in-law, Patsy Hukill of Jewett, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022, which is Mary’s 90th birthday, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana from 5 to 7 pm. A celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Ore City, Bro. James Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Ore City Cemetery. Floral tributes are welcome, or memorials can be made in Mary’s name to: First Baptist Church of Ore City, 212 Cedar St, Ore City, TX 75683
