Mary E. Hodges

Mrs. Hodges is survived by her husband, James Hodges of Longview; children: Donnie McDaniel and his wife Pauline of Longview, Diane Cooper of Longview, Bob McDaniel and his wife Lynn of Covington, LA, John McDaniel and his wife JoAnn of Pensacola, FL, Mary Jo Hastings of Longview, Janet Phillips and her husband Hank of Diana, James McDaniel and his wife Debbie of Madisonville, LA, Garry Hodges and his wife Shelley of Richardson, and Brandy Boatwright and her husband Justin of Tatum; and well as a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Robert Thompson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials in Mary’s honor to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
