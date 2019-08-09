Mary E. Murray

Pallbearers will be Keith Collins, Mike Teegardin, Shawn M. Smith, John Vise, Mark Vise, and Gordon Wooley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Greggton UMC or Highway 80 Rescue Mission. Mary’s family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Slone and Dr. Frase, Christus Good Shepherd staff, and Heartsway Hospice for their excellent treatment throughout her illness. Special thanks to all of the sitters who took such great care of Nana during her final few years, including Theresa, Codie, Michelle, Lori, Amy, Angie, Araceli and Jace. You all served Nana tirelessly and courageously, especially when things were difficult. You have truly become a part of our family.
Mary Murray, 79, of Longview, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy battle with cancer. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Greggton United Methodist Church, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park. Arrangements are by Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mary Elizabeth Penny was born in Texarkana to Millard Alvis and Jimmie Ann Penny on September 24, 1939. She attended Longview ISD through 1957. She married JR Murray Jr. on February 23, 1957, in Longview. Mary traveled extensively with her husband throughout his professional career, residing in Dallas and Franklin, TN, before moving back to Longview and opening her women’s dress shop, Mary’s M&S. For 21 years, Mary was dedicated to providing the latest fashions and superb customer service for misses and plus size women throughout the East Texas area. She was a die-hard Republican and active member of the Republican Women of Gregg County for many years. Mary and JR were also proud to be long-time members of the Greggton UMC Joy Sunday School class. Mary is preceded in death by her father Alvis, her mother, “Mama Jimmie,” and her great-granddaughter, Ellie Love Kropchuk. She is survived by her husband JR, son and daughter-in-law Randy and Jamie Murray of Kilgore, brother and sister-in-law John and Charlcie Penny, grandson Jacob Murray, granddaughter and grandson-in-law Caitlin and Matthew Kropchuk, great-grandchildren Timothy and Caroline Kropchuk, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
