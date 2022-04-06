Mary Edith Harris
GLADEWATER — Mary Edith Harris, 90, of Gladewater, Texas, passed away at home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born September 19, 1931, in Paducah, Texas.
Mrs. Harris had been a resident of Longview, Texas since 1973 after relocating from Dallas, Texas. She was residing in Gladewater at the time of her passing. She lived a life of serving others. She graduated from business school and worked in the registrar office at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, in a doctor’s office in Dallas, and had been a secretary at Calvary Baptist Church in Longview where she faithfully attended church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Baskin, of Longview; her grandchildren Shannon Birlew and husband, Tommy, of Gladewater; Christi Batchelor and husband, Beau, of Naples, Texas; Brent Baskin and wife, Melissa, of Rome, Georgia; and Buck Baskin and wife, Stephanie, of Mesquite, Texas; her great-gandchildren Kinleigh, Kynan, and Kohen Birlew; Wyatt and Emry Batchelor; Lauren and Julia Baskin; James, Niki, and Selah Baskin; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall Harris; her son, Randall G. “Randy” Harris; her parents, Archie and Gertrude Cooksey, and her sister Jo Frances Cooksey.
A visitation will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday April 6, 2022 at Lakeview Funeral Home followed by a graveside service in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. 5000 W Harrison Rd. Longview, TX. 75604
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.