Mary Elise Lane
LONGVIEW — Mary Elise Finane Lane died peacefully on January 17, surrounded by her husband and family members.
Born on November 15, 1954 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, she grew up in Longview, attending Saint Anthony’s Catholic School and graduating from Longview High School in 1973. She worked for a local orthodontist and attended Kilgore Community College, before she married the love of her life, Phillip Lane, in 1985.
Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage and raised their son Patrick Lane. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years, then was employed by Gregg County in the Records Department of the Courthouse. Her beautiful alto voice was heard cantoring hymns during weekend Masses at St. Anthony’s for over 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. Finane and Joan (Bogle) Finane, and her brother, William J. Finane Jr.
In addition to her husband and son, Mary Elise is survived by her sister Theresa (Terry) Steele and her husband Mike, sister Deborah (Debbie) Finane and her partner Paula, sister Sylvia Berardi and her husband Dennis, stepsons Jason Lane, Justin Perkins and wife Jodie, and 15 nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Kylin Lane and Finley Perkins.
A rosary will be prayed at St. Anthony’s with visitation following on Friday, January 28 at 6 pm. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Anthony’s Catholic Church on Saturday, January 29 at 10:30 am. Please have flowers delivered to St. Anthony’s before 4 pm on Friday, January 28.
