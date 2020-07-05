Mary Elizabeth Hill Flatt
Mary Elizabeth Hill Flatt
LONGVIEW — Mary Elizabeth Hill Flatt, 99, passed away June 2, 2020. Mary moved to Longview in 1934 with her parents, L.J. Hill and Ethel Keller Hill. Mary graduated Longview High School in 1939 and married Doyle Thomas Flatt on February 4, 1940. They had one son Eddie Flatt, who died in 2006. She had a special love for her friends and First Christian Church, where she was a longtime member of CornerStone Sunday School Class, Dorcas Bible Study Club and Heritage Bible Study Club.
Mrs. Flatt is survived by her grandchildren, Thomas William Flatt and Mary Claire Pedone; and great-grandchildren, Shannon, Lauren, Isabella, Doyle, Ashley and Joseph.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services are being held by Rader Funeral Home at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 7th at Memory Park in Longview. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.