Mary Elizabeth Kesterson
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Kesterson, 92, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Longview. Reverend Jay Jackson will officiate.
Betty passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mary was called “Betty” by all her friends and family and was born in Pennsylvania on January 29, 1931, to Frances and Francis (Nowalk) Thomas. Betty married O.L. Kesterson in 1952 in Laird Hill, Texas. Betty and O.L. were happily married for 43 years until O.L. passed away in 1995. Betty had an avid interest in health care and enjoyed working for Dr. Slade and Dr. Guerra. Betty loved to cook, and her favorite recipe “Tomato Tart” was published in the Longview newspaper. We all enjoyed Betty’s cooking, especially her bread making. She loved to play tennis, play the piano, travel to new places, and work on crossword puzzles. Betty was a member of the Methodist Church and was a dedicated member of the Church Choir. One of her favorite activities was to perform in the choir Christmas shows.
Betty is survived by her children, Lee Kesterson and wife, Tracey, Thomas Kesterson and his wife Brenda. Betty was called “Bebe” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will all miss her greatly. Her grandchildren are Emma, William, Byron, Brice, Scott, Lindsey, Jackson and her great-grandchildren are Isabella, Ethan, and Hannah. Betty is also survived by her brothers Norwood and Robert.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband O.L. and her siblings Joanne, Romaine, Mary, Arthur, Donald, and Carl.
Betty will be sadly missed but all the special memories will always remain with us.
