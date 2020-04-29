Mary Elizabeth Whitaker

Dixie Simpson met Fred Whitaker in Chicago on a blind date; they would hold a Texas wedding that June. Together they raised four children and made a life in his home town of Carthage, Texas. Dixie’s life in Texas would be as a staunch member of the Democratic Party. She was a founder and second president of the Junior Service League, supporting the Sammy Brown Library and member of the First United Methodist Church of Carthage. She was an avid bridge player, loved entertaining, working in her garden and time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Andy Simpson; and sister, Caroline Rogers.
Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her devoted children, Melinda Whitaker Martin of Carthage, Jennifer Whitaker Chandler of Carthage, Deborah Whitaker Key and husband John of Mansfield, and Mark Whitaker and wife Cristal of Longview; sister, Elanore Boone of Carthage; grandchildren, Brett Matthew and Christy Chandler, Brandy Chandler and Rodney Socia, David and Pattima Martin, Tracey Slocum, Jeff and Lindsey Key, Neil Whitaker; great grandchildren, Sarah Kathryn Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Cameron Martin, Erin and Darren Slocum, Clark Neuman, Chloe Neuman, and Sophie Socia; great-great grandchildren, Jayden Slocum, Abby Key, and Kylie Key.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Heartsway Hospice for their excellent care. The Whitaker family extends appreciation to her sitters including, Alvina Roberson, Emily King, Rhonda Collier, Nella Walls, Carolyn Grace, and LaShaun White for the love they’ve shown. Memorial services for Mrs. Dixie Whitaker, will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at
www.hawthornfuneralhome.com.
