Mary Elouise Smith

A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.
Elouise was born July 12, 1928 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Leslie and Irene Holley.
She enjoyed cooking, bowling, fishing, and plants. She was employed in oil related industries for many years at Grove Valve, Axelson (USI) and Cherco Compressors where she retired in 1990 after 17 years.
Elouise was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leslie and Irene Holley, her husband of 50 years Jimmy Smith Sr., brother W. Dereal Holley and wife Pat, beloved sister Dottie Jo Holley Dunnahoe; and niece Debra Holley.
Left to cherish her memories are her two sons Jimmy Jr. and wife Gwen and Johnny Lee and Sheila, grandchildren Marty Smith and wife Emily, Jennifer Sessions and husband Wesley, Kyle Smith and wife Kylie and; great-grandchildren Lucas and Oliver Smith; Brennan and Dixie Sessions, Kolt Smith; and niece Dee Dee Young and husband Tommy and their children Caleb Young, Josh Young and wife, Ashley; Rachel Bogenschutz and husband Jason; grandchildren Ella Grace and Luke Young; Vivian, Sebastian and Jameson Bogenschutz; and nephew Dane Holley and son Jace Holley.
Elouise attended White Oak High School from 1943 until graduating in 1946 and serving as drum major of the high school band.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Carl Earnest, Danyale, Krystal, Sandra, April, and Cassidy and all the staff at Lifecare Hospice, who provided Elouise with loving care and compassion over the last 2 years of her life and to the staff and caregivers at Highland Pines Nursing Home in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the East Texas Food Bank or Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center.
