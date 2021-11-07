Mary Faith Stoddard Hatley
LONGVIEW — Mary Faith Stoddard Hatley passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Longview, TX at the age of 83. Mary Faith was born on February 2, 1938, in Bonham, TX to Orval and Laudys Stoddard. Mary Faith was a graduate of Bonham High School and East Texas State Teacher’s College in Commerce, TX. She also completed graduate studies at Sam Houston State University and UT Tyler. Mary Faith was a career teacher having taught at Pecos High School, Lindale High School, and her final 21 years of teaching at Judson Middle School in Longview. A devout Christian, Mary Faith had been a member of Mobberly Baptist Church since 1962. Mary Faith loved Longview Lobo Football and once unable to attend games in person, never missed listening to the games on the radio.
Mary Faith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Pearl Otto “P. O.” Hatley, Jr., and her brother Floyd Grady Stoddard. Left to cherish her memories are her three sons and spouses, Dr. Richard and Deborah Hatley, Randall and Charlotte Hatley, and Ronald Hatley and Valerie Barron. She also leaves behind two grandchildren and spouses, Jonathan and Carlie Hatley, and Madeleine and Kyle Wallace.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Rosewood Park Cemetery, Longview, TX at 11:00 am under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am in the mausoleum. an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
