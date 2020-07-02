Mary Frances Farris
Mary Frances Farris
IOWA PARK — Mary Frances (Reaves) Farris, 98, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Pehl, First United Methodist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
Mary was born February 28, 1922 in Valley View, Texas to Swan and Ruth (Belote) Reaves. She graduated with a Bachelor of Education with a minor in English degree from Texas Tech University. Mary married J.C. Farris on November 3, 1946, he preceded her in death on March 28, 1998. She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview, Texas.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Glen, J.L. and Buster Reaves.
Surviving relatives include her son, James Reaves Farris of Brazil; daughter, Ruth Ann McAfee of White Oak, Texas; two grandsons, Jake Carter and Michael Carter of union Grove, Texas; four great grandchildren, Hannah, Braydon, Hailey and Kaden Carter; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.