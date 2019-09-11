Mary Frances Townlin

Frances was born May 12, 1926 to Sam Hodges and Mamie Wheeler Hodges. She was raised and went to school in Ore City, Texas. Frances married the love of her life. William Hubert Townlin, on April 7, 1944. They were married for 65 years before he passed away on January 12, 2009. They raised 5 children and 1 nephew.
Our precious, sweet and dearly loved mom passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Spring Hill at a private home surrounded by her loving family. She was cared for by many loving and special caregivers for the last 3 months.
Frances was a homemaker who loved to have her family and friends around. She was a great cook who was famous for her chocolate pies. Mom and Dad loved to travel and go camping with special friends, Johnnie and Ellis Tipton. Later mom loved to go on girls trips with her daughters and cousins.
She was a faithful member of Simmons Hill Baptist Church for 85 years and served as church treasurer for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons; James Townlin and wife Serita, Jeff Townlin and wife Whitney, daughters; Mary Traywick and husband Donny, Sondra Moore and husband Mike, Mamie Henry and husband Chuck, special nephew Jesse Townlin and first cousin Gladys Noland, grandchildren; Peggy, Tammy, Jamie, Krystal, Brian, William, Lori, Katie, Ashley, Jason, Sarah, Paige and Harrison, 27 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, special friend and loving caregiver Beth Stanley and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers; Sam Hodges Jr., Cotton Hodges, sister; Bea Warnock and Lorraine Gilman.
A very special Thank You to Allison Morgan who opened her home and heart to our mom and her care team who loved and cared for her. Patti, Rita, Erica, Geneva, Caitlynn, Jackie and Craig.
Frances will be laid to rest next to Hubert at Ashland Cemetery in Diana, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Simmons Hill Baptist Church Building Fund.
