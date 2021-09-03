Mary Francis Hall
LONGVIEW — Mary Francis Hall, 86, of Longview, Texas passed away 1 September 2021. The Daughter of DJ and Edna Jenkins. Born in Houston, TX January 23rd, 1935.
She met the love of her life, Howard Kenneth Hall, who preceded her in death, and have three children, Donna, Roy and Benjamin Hall; three grandchildren, Brian Hall, Georgia Hernandez, MacKenzie Hall; and seven great-grandchildren Anna, Alyssa, Ayden, Sean, Madison, Amelia, Averiegh.
There will be a visitation service at Raider Funeral Home in Longview, TX from 2pm to 5pm Saturday, September 4th, 2021. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother, loved to sing and will be greatly missed. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
