spotlight
Mary Hilda Davis
Mary Hilda Davis
HOLLISTER, MISSOURI — Mary Hilda Davis, age 86, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister. She was born September 24, 1933 in Longview, Texas, the daughter of Roger Q. and Katie (Wright) Tekell. On May 31, 1952 in Gregton, Texas, she was united in marriage to Gerald Davis, who preceded her in death on January 21, 1995. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Douglas Tekell and one sister, Que Calder. Surviving are one daughter, Debbie Cooner and her husband Gary of Hollister, Missouri; three grandchildren, Joseph Cooner and his wife Julia, Jason Cooner and his wife Kim and Robyn Cooner Woodruff and her husband Bill; eleven great grandchildren; one nephew, Billy Calder and two nieces, Barbara Alexander and Que Kay Rust. Mary grew up and received her education in East Mountain, Texas, where she graduated from high school. For many years she was employed as a line worker at the Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack, Texas. Nineteen years ago, she moved from Texas to Missouri to make her home. Some of her favorite pastimes were vacationing with family and singing in the church choir. She loved Pepsi, milkshakes and sweets. Family was her life and she was supportive of everything her daughter and grandkids did. She was a member of Morton Baptist Church in Diana, Texas. The family would like to give a special thank you to Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab and Preferred Hospice. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Morton Baptist Church in Diana, Texas. Burial will be at Eagle Creek Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Morton Baptist Church in Diana, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.