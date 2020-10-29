Mary I. McWilliams
JEFFERSON, TEXAS — Mary I. McWilliams of Avinger, Texas passed away October 24th at home after a valiant battle with cancer.
Mary had fiercely held beliefs and lived them, every day. She was a loving soul, who cherished her family - both chosen and blood - and who always cared for others. She was a steadfast caregiver for her parents and loved animals fiercely. She was the family host for holidays, planned ridiculous outings in her earlier years, hosted her nieces and nephews for visits in the summer “without the parents” and would come up with the most ridiculous themed birthday parties imaginable. She loved her Chicago Cubs, a great joke, a big laugh, and to be around family.
She was fearless in the kitchen - finding new recipes and trying them because she could - and contributed some of the most beloved recipes to our family holiday dinners.
Mary graduated from Louisiana Tech and earned advanced degrees from Purdue University and The University of Chicago. She had a rewarding career in computer science and quality management, including launching her own consulting business. She taught in her later years at Northeast Texas Community College and LeTourneau University.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William G. McWilliams and Doris Daley McWilliams and is survived by her sisters Marjorie Britt and Lucy Sanders; their husbands Robert Britt and Bruce Sanders; nephews Zack Sanders and Casey Sanders; nieces Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, Lindsey Lehtinen, and Cammie Bryan; close friends and neighbors Pat and Gary Carroll, Ted Bransford, Erica Suiter and Kenneth Spivey, Deanna Winton, and many others who will miss her; and her dog Bentley.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs
- Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts considers move to former bank building
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Longview City Council OKs $23.8M construction contract for new police department
- Police investigating fatal rollover wreck in Longview
- COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade
- Gilmer man killed in one-vehicle Upshur County wreck
- Police Beat: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.