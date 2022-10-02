Mary Imogene (Gene) Harley Cox
LONGVIEW — Mary Imogene (Gene) Harley Cox was born March 9, 1930 to Minos and Kathryn Harley in Gregg County, Texas. After graduating from Spring Hill High School, Gene attended Kilgore College, and North Texas University studying and earning undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Stephen F. Austin University in music. She married the love of her life, Joe G. Cox, Jr. on October 16, 1951 in Longview, TX. As a music teacher, Gene taught hundreds of children and teenagers a love and appreciation for music. In 2004 Mrs. Cox retired from education after 50 years of service, and in 2010 gene celebrated over 60 years in church ministry as a pianist and organist for Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She accompanied The Sanctuary Choir, Children, and Youth Choirs along with numerous soloists, ensembles, and instrumentalists while at Spring Hill ISD.
Other than her faith and her family, her greatest love was music. Gene did not simply play beautiful songs, but created glorious music because she put her very heart and soul into everything she played whether sacred, classical, or whimsical. Gene showed a commitment and work ethic that should be an example to all. Her discipline, practice, and passion was evident every time she sat down at the piano or organ.
Gene was preceded in death by her parents, Minos and Kathryn Harley and her husband Joe G. Cox, Jr. Gene is survived by her daughters, Anne Cox of Longview and Jo Karen Cox Hagler and husband Wayne Hagler also of Longview; granddaughter D’Anne Hagler Steele and husband Jason Steele, and grandson Norman Hagler; and three great grandchildren. She was also surrounded by a host of loved ones and friends. Gene loved spending time with family.
Gene’s favorite scripture was Romans 8:38-39, “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angles, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the Love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Gene went to be with the lord on September 28, 2022 at her home in Spring Hill. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Elmira Chapel Church in Longview. A private family burial will take place prior to the service.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Denise Wright and Debbie Dillard for their kindness and devotion, as well as Dr. Sreeman Jampana and Heartsway Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmira Chapel Building Improvement Fund, or Elmira Chapel Cemetery Fund.
